Starting with hurling news,

Goals from Alex Quinn and Cian O’Sullivan helped Dublin to 2-17 to 1-13 win over Carlow in last night’s Bord Na Mona Walsh Cup opener at Parnell park.

The Dubs had Liam Rushe red-carded while Jack Kavanagh was sent off for Carlow.

There’s Group 2 action in Dunmore this evening, with Kilkenny going up against DCU.

Throw in at M-W Hire Park is at 7.30.

Local basketball

Girls U12 Division 3 plate, St Colmans defeated Glenbeigh Falcons 20 to 16.

Boys U 12 Cup, St Marys overcame KCYMS 32 to 27

Rugby

England rugby union centre Manu Tuilagi is beginning his recovery from his latest injury setback.

He damaged cruciate ligaments in his knee whilst playing for club side Leicester on Sunday.

Tuilagi is expected to be out for at least six months – ruling him out of the Six Nations – and potentially the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand.

Golf

The SBS Tournament of Champions gets underway on Maui today.

Jordan Spieth defends his title this week, with the field also including previous winners Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson.

Tennis

Andy Murray goes for his 27th consecutive win later.

He takes on Spain’s Nicolas Almagro in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open this evening.

The world number one made it through to the last-eight after beating Austria’s Gerald Melzer yesterday.