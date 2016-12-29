England international Dele Alli’s scored twice in Spurs 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary’s last night, as Mauricio Pochettino made a winning return to his former club.

The victory was Spurs third in a row in the top flight – leaving them a point off the top four and 10 behind leaders Chelsea.

Pochettino says last night’s can give their Premier League title hopes a real boost going into the New Year.

He adds they can be satisfied with their position in the table heading into 2017.

Celtic’s lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership has increased to 16 points.

Brendan Rodgers’ side beat Ross County 2-nil – while second placed Rangers could only draw 1-all at St Johnstone.

The Old Firm rivals face each other in two days’ time at Ibrox.

Partick moved into the top six by winning 2-nil against Dundee.

Bottom team Inverness lost 2-1 to Motherwell.

Local soccer

In Denny U17 League yesterday,

Listowel Celtic A defeated Listowel Celtic B 3-0,

St Brendan’s Park got the better of Tralee Dynamos 3-1,

Killarney Athletic were defeated 3-0 by Killarney Celtic

And Mastergeeha had a 5-2 win over Killorglin Fc.

Basketball

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors won the Munster Joinery Premier men’s competition in the 47th St. Mary’s Basketball blitz in Castleisland last evening.

Warriors had a win over Swords Thunder in the semi-final that was decided in overtime to book their place against Keane’s SV Killorglin in the final.

The game was close through the first half but Garvey’s Warriors pulled away in the second half to win by 20 points.

MVP was Ryan Leonard from Warriors.

We’ll have updates from Castleisland throughout the day.

Horse Racing

The Ryanair Hurdle and the Neville Hotels Novice Chase are the two big Grade One races on the fourth and final day of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

The Ryanair Hurdle sees ‘Nichols Canyon’ for the Willie Mullins and Ruby Walsh combo go up against ‘Petit Mouchoir’ and his stablemate ‘Footpad’.

Meanwhile Coney Island is set to go off the favourite in the Novice Chase for trainer Eddie Harty.

The first of the seven-race card is away at 12.20.

Racing is also continuing in Limerick where they’re off and running at 12.05.