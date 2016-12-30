As expected, Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has made sweeping changes to his side for the Guinness PRO12 clash against reigning champions Connacht at the Sportsground on New Year’s Eve (5.30pm). There are 11 changes to the team that defeated Leinster on Monday in Thomond Park, one of which sees Francis Saili make his first start of the season.

This season’s leading try scorer Ronan O’Mahony is the only back retained by Erasmus, starting on the left wing, while Keith Earls returns to start on the opposite flank.

Academy player Dan Goggin makes his fourth start of the campaign and joins Saili in forming a new centre partnership, while Duncan Williams and Ian Keatley are this week’s half-back pairing.

Although managing an elbow issue this week and initially deemed unavailable, Andrew Conway’s injury was not as bad as first feared and the fullback has been declared fit to start.

With five changes to the forwards, Rhys Marshall and Stephen Archer are introduced to the front row, joining James Cronin.

Dave Foley packs down next to Jean Kleyn in the engine room, while Billy Holland and Jack O’Donoghue are promoted to start alongside Tommy O’Donnell in the back-row.

In the absence of Peter O’Mahony, Holland will captain the side.

After successfully rehabbing an elbow injury, in the replacements, hooker Kevin O’Byrne makes his return to a match-day squad for the first time since the opening game against Scarlets.

Munster: Andrew Conway; Keith Earls, Francis Saili, Dan Goggin, Ronan O’Mahony; Ian Keatley, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Dave Foley; Billy Holland Capt., Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Dave Kilcoyne, Kevin O’Byrne, Thomas Du Toit, Robin Copeland, Conor Oliver, Te Aihe Toma, Rory Scannell, Jaco Taute.

The Connacht team has been named. There are four personnel changes to the side.

Peter Robb returns from injury to start in the centre with fellow Academy graduate Rory Parata in an otherwise unchanged backline.

Up front, Tom McCartney is reintroduced at hooker and is named to captain the side in the absence of John Muldoon through injury. Naulia Dawai will make his first start for Connacht at Number 8. Nepia Fox-Matamua shifts to blindside flanker to accommodate the returning Jake Heenan who starts at openside, having missed the last two games.

On the bench, Belfast-born prop John Andress is named as a replacement having agreed a short term contract with Connacht Rugby to act as cover for current front-row injuries.

Commenting on the team selection and the upcoming game, head coach Pat Lam said:

“With over half of our senior squad unavailable through injury and more players going down this week either with injury or sickness, it’s been another incredibly challenging week.

“We know it’s going to be very tough against Munster but despite the setbacks we have confidence in the players left standing. Being back at home in a sold out Sportsground for the last game of 2016 also helps the situation we are in. We have a lot of respect for top-of-the-table side Munster and what they are achieving this season. They are without a doubt the form team of the PRO12 championship. It’s going to take a massive team effort against them tomorrow but we’re looking forward to the significant challenge in front of us.”

Connacht team to face Munster*

* this team is subject to the return of certain players from illness and minor injury. Changes may occur on match day.

Saturday December 31st, kick off 17:30, the Sportsground

(Connacht caps in brackets)

15 Tiernan O’Halloran (114)

14 Niyi Adeolokun (45)

13 Rory Parata (22)

12 Peter Robb (22)

11 Matt Healy (80)

10 Jack Carty (68)

9 Kieran Marmion (112)

1 Denis Buckley (104)

2 Tom McCartney (52) (captain)

3 Finlay Bealham (68)

4 Quinn Roux (43)

5 James Cannon (5)

6 Nepia Fox-Matamua (14)

7 Jake Heenan (44)

8 Naulia Dawai (2)

Replacements:

16 Dave Heffernan (71)

17 JP Cooney (40)

18 John Andress (0)

19 Lewis Stevenson (8)

20 Danny Qualter (14)

21 Caolin Blade (34)

22 Ciaran Gaffney (1)

23 Rory Moloney (1)

Injured / Unavailable: Ronan Loughney, Conor Carey, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Ivan Soroka, Conan O’Donnell, Ultan Dillane, Ben Marshall, Andrew Browne, Sean O’Brien, Eoin McKeon, John Muldoon, James Connolly, Eoghan Masterson, John Cooney, Marnitz Boshoff, Shane O’Leary, Craig Ronaldson, Stacey Ili, Bundee Aki, Eoin Griffin, Cormac Brennan, Cian Kelleher, Danie Poolman, Josh Rowland, Darragh Leader.

Leinster Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen has announced his match day 23 for tomorrow’s sold out New Year’s Eve clash in the RDS Arena against Ulster.

The Round 12 Guinness PRO12 clash sees third placed Leinster host fourth placed Ulster who are only five points behind the home side.

Cullen makes a total of 12 changes from the side that played Munster last weekend, with a new pack starting in the RDS Arena.

In the backs, three players are retained but only outhalf Ross Byrne is again selected in the same position, Captain Isa Nacewa moves from the wing to full back, while Rory O’Loughlin moves from centre to the left wing.

Adam Byrne, who missed last week’s game in Thomond Park through illness, comes in on the right wing, with fellow UCD man Garry Ringrose coming into the centre. Noel Reid starts this week in the number 12 jersey having come off the bench last week.

Finally Luke McGrath partners Byrne in the half backs.

In the pack it’s a new eight with an all-Irish international front row of Jack McGrath, Sean Cronin and Michael Bent starting.

In the second row Devin Toner wins his 190th cap for Leinster beside Hayden Triggs.

Finally the back row sees Seán O’Brien, Josh van der Flier and Jamie Heaslip complete the starting XV.

The game in the RDS Arena is a sell out with all 18,200 tickets sold out and Leinster Rugby have also announced that tickets for the Champions Cup game against Montpellier on Friday, 13th January are also selling fast.

Further ticketing information is available at leinsterrugby.ie/tickets

LEINSTER: (Leinster caps in brackets)

15. Isa Nacewa CAPTAIN (161)

14. Adam Byrne (10)

13. Garry Ringrose (31)

12. Noel Reid (72)

11. Rory O’Loughlin (10)

10. Ross Byrne (10)

9. Luke McGrath (61)

1. Jack McGrath (103)

2. Sean Cronin (123)

3. Michael Bent (73)

4. Devin Toner (189)

5. Hayden Triggs (20)

6. Sean O’Brien (107)

7. Josh van der Flier (34)

8. Jamie Heaslip (225)

16. Richardt Strauss (135)

17. Andrew Porter (4)

18. Jeremy Loughman (4)

19. Mick Kearney (15)

20. Jack Conan (38)

21. Jamison Gibson-Park (14)

22. Tom Daly (4)

23. Zane Kirchner (76)

Les Kiss has named the Ulster match day panel.

Andrew Trimble will return to the starting XV for the Guinness PRO12 clash after recovering from a foot injury sustained while on international duty in November.

Paul Marshall, Darren Cave and Tommy Bowe, who were on the bench for the game versus Connacht last Friday, are also selected in the backline.

Marshall’s inclusion at scrumhalf will see Ruan Pienaar shift to flyhalf, while Cave will partner Stuart McCloskey in midfield. Bowe and Trimble will be joined by Charles Piutau in the back three.

Forwards Rob Herring, Franco van der Merwe and Sean Reidy have also been promoted to the starting team, meaning Kiss has made seven personnel changes for the trip to Dublin.

Herring will captain the side from hooker and he will be joined in the front row by Andy Warwick and Rodney Ah You, both of whom have been retained from the win over Connacht.

Kieran Treadwell and van der Merwe are paired in the second row, with Reidy joining Clive Ross and Roger Wilson in the back row.

With Wiehahn Herbst picking up a calf injury in training this week, tighthead prop Jonny Simpson is in line to make his first senior appearance if he’s utilised from the bench. John Andrew and Callum Black are the other front row replacements. Pete Browne and Chris Henry will provide additional cover for the pack.

Brett Herron, Jacob Stockdale and Louis Ludik, who will make his 50th Ulster appearance if called upon, complete the match day 23.

Ulster has traditionally struggled in Dublin and has secured only one win against Leinster in the Irish capital since 1999.

Many of the home team’s key players who missed the trip to Limerick to play Munster are set to be back in situ as Leinster aim to defend their 18-game unbeaten run in the PRO12 at the RDS, which dates back to February 2015.